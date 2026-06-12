Zippel Bay State Park Holds Archery Event

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

WILLIAMS, Minn — Families across Northwest Minnesota have a chance to try their hand at archery this weekend at Zippel Bay State Park. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting its “Archery in the Parks” program this Saturday, June 13th, from 10 a.m. until noon at the park’s Big Beach area.

The free program offers hands-on instruction from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. The event is geared toward beginners ages 8 and older, with all bows, arrows and equipment provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and personal archery equipment is not allowed.

The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis and is open to residents from Warroad, Roseau, Baudette and surrounding communities looking for a family-friendly outdoor activity close to home. Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, insect repellent and a hat. The event will be canceled if rain develops.