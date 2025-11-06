2025 CANOLA SYMPOSIUM – DECEMBER 4

The Minnesota Canola Council invites farmers to attend the 2025 Canola Symposium, which will be on Thursday December 4th, at the Roseau Community Center. The event is free to Minnesota and North Dakota farmers and university personnel.

President of the Minnesota Canola Council Beth Nelson, said they have a great line-up of speakers on tap for the Symposium to help farmers enhance their ability to grow canola efficiently and profitably. They’ve planned a large variety of educational sessions covering everything from agronomics to economics to help prepare Minnesota canola farmers for a successful 2026.

Nelson went onto say that in 2025, canola acres in Minnesota increased another 4% to 113,000, so the Minnesota Canola Council is very optimistic the trend will continue moving forward. With the information that will be provided at the Canola Symposium, it will be helping farmers utilize the tools they need to continue growing acres here in Northern Minnesota and to be even more successful in the coming year.

Following the afternoon’s educational sessions, participants will get their holiday season off to a great start with the opportunity to win great prizes. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, network, and engage with industry partners. Participants can register online at mncanola.org. To request a registration form or for more information, contact the Minnesota Canola Council.