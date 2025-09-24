The 2025 Terry Fox Run Pledge Sheet is available now and it’s your chance to make a big difference in supporting people who have been diagnosed with cancer and it also supports cancer research.

This year, no matter where you are in Canada, you can help raise money for cancer research. You can register online at terryfox.org and start fundraising for this great cause and run across Canada. Terry’s Marathon of Hope is free to enter but are asked to donate or collect donations on or before the date of the run.

Tips are available on the pledge sheet. Visit terryfox.org for more details.