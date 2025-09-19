The 26th Annual Rainy River Walleye Tournament is currently underway, happening September 18th through 20th on the shores of Rainy River.

The event started yesterday with the boat parade at 4 o’clock, followed by the Fisherman’s Dinner and the official rules meeting for anglers.

Friday and Saturday will be packed with action — angler flights, weigh-ins, silent auctions, raffles, food booths, and kids’ tournaments.

The beer gardens open both nights, with live music featuring Dark Horse Friday at 9 p.m. and Pop Vegas on Saturday night.

Admission is five dollars during the day, with weekend all-access passes available. Organizers say volunteers are still needed for tent setup, security, and door shifts.

For more details or to get involved, head to rrwalleye.com or check the tournament’s Facebook page.