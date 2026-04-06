$90K in Awards Available for Northern MN Artists in Critical Need

$90,000 is available for artists in Northern Minnesota who need immediate assistance or care, and have until May 3rd to apply for this emergency funding.

The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council (ARAC) received the funds to distribute through the Artist Emergency Relief Fund Network. Grants and Operations Coordinator Toni St. Godard says this funding is not quite as competitive and is easier to access than many traditional grants that often come with strict requirements.

The program provides grants of $500 or $1,000 to artists who have faced personal emergencies related to healthcare, housing, equipment, or legal issues since January 1, 2025.

Applications are open now through May 3rd on the ARAC website, a-r-a-council.org.