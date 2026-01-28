Skip to content

Ag Chair Hearing Farmers’ Concerns Before Legislative Session

Mediation claims between Minnesota farmers and their banks are four times higher according to DFL Agriculture Committee Chair Arik Putnam. Mediation claims in many cases are the final step before a farmer declares bankruptcy. Putnam says state lawmakers have to help.

The next legislation session begins three weeks from today. Putnam says he’s been meeting face to face with farmers about their biggest concerns.

Putnam says the tariffs combined with lower prices have put many farmers on the brink of bankruptcy and they’re concerned about falling prices and rising healthcare costs.

January 29, 2026

Northern Major Music Festival Owner Initiating Lawsuit for Constitutional Rights Violation

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. January 29, 2026 Karlstad, Minn – Mattracks and Kick’n Up Kountry
January 29, 2026

No Real ID? Soon you will have to Pay TSA Screening Fee

Beginning Sunday, February 1st, airline passengers 18 and older who do not have a Real ID or other
January 29, 2026

U.S. Senators Secure Federal Funding for Lake of the Woods County

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that Congress approved 1 million in funding for Lake of
