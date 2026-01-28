Ag Chair Hearing Farmers’ Concerns Before Legislative Session

Mediation claims between Minnesota farmers and their banks are four times higher according to DFL Agriculture Committee Chair Arik Putnam. Mediation claims in many cases are the final step before a farmer declares bankruptcy. Putnam says state lawmakers have to help.

The next legislation session begins three weeks from today. Putnam says he’s been meeting face to face with farmers about their biggest concerns.

Putnam says the tariffs combined with lower prices have put many farmers on the brink of bankruptcy and they’re concerned about falling prices and rising healthcare costs.