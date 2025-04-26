An area woman killed in auto accident identified

The woman from Karlstad that was killed in a two vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Newfolden Township has been identified. An updated Minnesota State Patrol reports that 79-year-old Corienne Jacobson died when the SUV she was driving south on Highway 59 at 12:48pm collided with a northbound semi driven by 64-year-old Robert Benson of Mahnomen. Benson was not injured. Assisting the State Patrol with the accident response were the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-County EMS and the Newfolden Fire Departmenet.
