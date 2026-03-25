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Annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet Set for Friday in Roseau

Outdoor enthusiasts of Roseau County are invited to attend the annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet, taking place this Friday, March 27th at Gene’s Bar and Grill in Roseau.

Doors will open at 5:00 PM for an evening featuring dinner, raffles, and both silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the event will support Ducks Unlimited’s ongoing efforts to conserve wetlands and protect waterfowl habitat across Minnesota and beyond.

This annual banquet has become a valued community tradition, bringing together supporters of conservation and outdoor heritage for an enjoyable and meaningful evening.

The evening gets underway Friday at 5:00 PM at Gene’s Bar and Grill in Roseau.

Tickets are limited, you can contact a local Ducks Unlimited representative for more information or visit the Ducks Unlimited website.

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