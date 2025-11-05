Area School Referendum Results

Here are the results.

Badger School 676 Question 1 regarding approval of school building bonds passed with a vote of 64% YES, 36% NO

Question 2 calling for approval of a new school district referendum revenue authorization was passed by 55% YES 45 % NO

Question 3 approval of school building bonds went down in defeat 57% NO 43% YES

Lake of the Woods School 390 Questions for approval of the bond issue and capital project levy authorization passed 58% YES 42% NO

Jerem Haack running unopposed for special election for school board member for district 6 received 94% of the vote to be elected.

Warroad School District 690 capital project levy authorization for technology failed 64% NO 36% YES

Roseau School District 682 school district revenmue increase of $1000 per student passed 56% YES 44% NO