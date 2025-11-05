Skip to content

Area School Referendum Results

Here are the results.

Badger School 676 Question 1 regarding approval of school building bonds passed with a vote of 64% YES, 36% NO

Question 2 calling for approval of a new school district referendum revenue authorization was passed by 55% YES 45 % NO

Question 3 approval of school building bonds went down in defeat 57% NO 43% YES

Lake of the Woods School 390 Questions for approval of the bond issue and capital project levy authorization passed 58% YES 42% NO

Jerem Haack running unopposed for special election for school board member for district 6 received 94% of the vote to be elected.

Warroad School District 690 capital project levy authorization for technology failed 64% NO 36% YES

Roseau School District 682 school district revenmue increase of $1000 per student passed 56% YES 44% NO

November 5, 2025

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month

November is carbon monoxide awareness month, and homeowners are reminded to take the necessary steps in keeping themselves
November 5, 2025

Itasca State Park Hunting Details

After a busy fall, and summer season, programming at Itasca State Park will be taking a break for
November 4, 2025

Red River Watershed Management Board Pushing for Bonding Bill in 2026

The 2026 Minnesota Legislative Session is set to begin in two months, and one item that is expected
