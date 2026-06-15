Baudette Settles On Electric Rate Increases and Summer Updates

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Monday, June 15, 2026

BAUDETTE, Minn. – Baudette residents can expect modest electric rate increases in the coming years after the city council unanimously approved a long-term rate study and implementation plan during its June 8 meeting.

Consultant Dave Berg presented the findings of an electric rate study showing that while the city’s electric utility remains financially strong, rising wholesale power costs, operating expenses and future infrastructure needs will gradually reduce financial margins if rates remain unchanged. The study assumes annual wholesale power increases of about five percent and local cost increases of 3.5 percent.

Berg recommended annual two-percent electric rate increases beginning in 2027, primarily through adjustments to energy charges rather than customer service fees. He told council members that smaller, predictable increases are preferable to delaying action and eventually requiring a much larger rate hike.

Council member Liz Weigel said the approach was designed to balance the utility’s long-term financial health with affordability for customers:

Under the approved plan, residential customers using average amounts of electricity would see their monthly bills increase by roughly two dollars per month. The study also recommends eliminating a decades-old industrial rate structure currently used by ANI and moving the customer to the city’s standard large-power rate, a change officials said would simplify billing with little impact on costs.

Council member Cole Nelson expressed some concern that future wholesale power increases could outpace projections but said the city can revisit the plan if conditions change. Berg noted Baudette’s electric reserves remain strong, with projected balances near five million dollars through the end of the study period.

In other business, the council approved the city’s updated comprehensive plan, made permanent an eight-percent fuel surcharge previously adopted during rising diesel costs, and approved an additional seven-percent fuel surcharge that remains in effect unless diesel prices fall below three dollars per gallon.

Officials also reported busy activity at the city campground, ongoing mosquito spraying efforts, preparations for the Lake of the Woods Fair, and available beautification grant funding for local businesses.

Weigel says residents and visitors will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the community in the months ahead:

The council also announced that code enforcement letters were mailed to property owners with ordinance violations, approved the sale of a city-owned parcel on Main Avenue South for a minimum bid of ten-thousand dollars, and began preparations for increased traffic and business during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.