Canola Symposium being held in Roseau next week

The Minnesota Canola Council and University of Minnesota Extension will be holding a Canola Symposium on Thursday, December 4 in Roseau, and canola producers across the Red River Valley are invited to attend. Event presenter Dave Grafstrom tells us more about the research he’s done, which will be discussed next week.

Grafstrom also tells us why he thinks you should attend the symposium next week.

Again, the Canola Symposium will take place on Thursday, December 4 at the Community Center in Roseau. More information can be seen on the Minnesota Canola Council website at www.mncanola.org.

