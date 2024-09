CHI Lakewood Health in Baudette has received a prestigious award, The Excellence in Human Kindness Award for Patient Experience. Jeffry Stampohar, President of Lakewood Health explains.

The award which covers the period June 2023 to June 2024 takes a lot of team effort and the survey provides an indicator of how they are doing with patient care.

An important facet of the survey if referrals.

That was Jeffry Stampohar, president of Lakewood Health.