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City of Roseau Prepares For Energy Rate Increases

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, April 8, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – The Roseau City Council has approved a resolution addressing upcoming electric rate changes tied to wholesale power costs.

City Development Coordinator Todd Peterson says the increase follows a four percent rate hike from Minnkota Power Cooperative. Roseau will not be required to pay an additional surcharge discussed at the Municipal Power Agency, a move Peterson says could still prompt pushback from the wholesale provider. Peterson provided more information on how the city works with these providers to determine rates:

Peterson says the changes are being driven by rising wholesale costs and long-term infrastructure planning, including movement to alternative energy sources:

Adjustments are also aimed at rebuilding Roseau’s electric utility margin, creating a financial buffer for expected future increases. Peterson shared how the city plans to accomplish this:

The city’s goal is to keep rates as stable as possible while preparing for long-term power supply costs. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

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