Curling Comes to Roseau This Spring

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, April 9, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – A new community effort is underway to introduce curling to Roseau, with organizers seeking city support for a multi-day event planned later this spring.

Members of the newly formed Roseau Curling Club appeared before the Roseau City Council this week to request assistance for a four-day curling event planned for early May at the North Rink. Organizers say the event is intended to introduce residents to the sport and gauge long-term interest in establishing a local curling program.

Mayor Dan Fabian says the city often works to support community initiatives, but must also ensure those efforts comply with state law.

The group has secured permission from Roseau Youth Hockey to use the rink during the final week of ice, and asked the city to waive the daily fee normally charged to the hockey association for those final days. Under the proposal, Youth Hockey would pass the ice time along to the curling group at little or no cost.

City officials noted Minnesota law limits when municipalities can provide financial support to outside organizations, meaning the request required careful review and could involve the city’s port authority.

Organizers say the event would include learn-to-curl sessions, school physical education activities, mini-games and open ice time for community members to try the sport. Fundraising efforts are also underway, including event fees and sponsorships from local businesses.

Fabian says curling has strong potential in Roseau, though launching a new program comes with challenges.

The council ultimately approved a motion to waive the final four days of fees charged to Roseau Youth Hockey, contingent on legal authority to do so. Officials say the move is a one-time arrangement aimed at helping the curling group get started while the city explores longer-term options. For more information on Roseau’s Curling Club, you can visit the Roseau Curling Club page on facebook.