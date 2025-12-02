Drivers reminded to protect from Carbon Monoxide this winter

Now that snow has officially arrived in the Red River Valley, it’s more important than ever for drivers to make sure they have a winter survival kit in their vehicle. Carma Hansen of Safe Kids Grand Forks says one item that you should have in your kit at all times is a shovel, but not for the reason you may think.

While protecting yourself from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning is important, it’s also important for you to stay warm when stranded in the ditch, and that’s why Tina Sanders of Safe Kids Grand Forks also recommends that you consistently keep your gas tank as full as possible.

More winter vehicle safety materials and information can be seen on the Safe Kids Grand Forks website at safekidsgf.com.