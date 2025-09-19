The public is invited to an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Hunter W. Larson, Andrew C. Mayfield and John P. Moes of Boys Scout Troup 151 Monday September 29th at 6pm at the Warroad American Legion Post #25, 410 Lake Street NE in Warroad. There will be a reception following the ceremony – RSVP by September 26th to 218-242-5308. All three were on “Community Conversation” listen to the full interview here
