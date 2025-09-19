Skip to content

Eagle Scout Court of Honor

The public is invited to an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Hunter W. Larson, Andrew C. Mayfield and John P. Moes of Boys Scout Troup 151 Monday September 29th at 6pm at the Warroad American Legion Post #25, 410 Lake Street NE in Warroad. There will be a reception following the ceremony – RSVP by September 26th to 218-242-5308. All three were on “Community Conversation” listen to the full interview here

September 19, 2025

26th Annual Rainy River Walleye Tournament

The 26th Annual Rainy River Walleye Tournament is currently underway, happening September 18th through 20th on the shores
September 19, 2025

Red River Watershed Management Board Wrapping Up Massive Newfolden Flood Project 

It’s going to be a big couple of months for the Red River Watershed Management Board (RRWMB), as
September 18, 2025

Warroad Chamber of Commerce Acquires Warroad CVB

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 18, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Warroad’s Chamber of
