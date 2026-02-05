Fischbach Meets with Secretary Rollins to Advocate for Urgent Relief for Sugarbeet Farmers

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 met with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins to discuss the economic crisis facing American sugarbeet farmers. Fischbach is trying to advocate for Northwestern Minnesota’s fair share of the $1 billion in supplemental economic relief recently announced by the USDA.

The meeting focused on the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program, an initiative designed to help row crop farmers recover from market disruptions.

Fischbach said “Our sugarbeet farmers are facing collapsing prices and skyrocketing input costs, with loss ratios averaging $500 per acre and exceeding $800 in some regions, this is an industry in crisis”.

The Congresswoman announced she will continue to work closely with the USDA and the Trump Administration to ensure that the final distribution of these funds reflects the depth of the economic hardship facing the industry. She remains committed to securing a long-term solution that protects domestic producers from volatile global markets and foreign competition.