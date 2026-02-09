Frosty Week and Frosty Dance is at Warroad High School

This week at Warroad High School, students are turning up the winter spirit with Frosty Week.

All week long, students and staff are celebrating school pride with themed dress-up days, fun competitions, and the Frosty Dance for all high school students caps everything off this Valentines Day. The dance is Saturday from 9pm until midnight and just 15 dollars for a ticket.

The school will only accept eligible guests to register in the school’s front office in order to attend.

Again, Frosty Week continues with a dodgeball game, USA day, and the Frosty Dance for all high schoolers this Saturday from 9pm to Midnight at the high school.