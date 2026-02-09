Skip to content

Frosty Week and Frosty Dance is at Warroad High School

This week at Warroad High School, students are turning up the winter spirit with Frosty Week. 

All week long, students and staff are celebrating school pride with themed dress-up days, fun competitions, and the Frosty Dance for all high school students caps everything off this Valentines Day. The dance is Saturday from 9pm until midnight and just 15 dollars for a ticket.

The school will only accept eligible guests to register in the school’s front office in order to attend.

Again, Frosty Week continues with a dodgeball game, USA day, and the Frosty Dance for all high schoolers this Saturday from 9pm to Midnight at the high school.

February 10, 2026

Warroad Council Approves GIS Update, Discusses Utility Repairs and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, February 10, 2026 WARROAD, MINN. – The
February 9, 2026

Minnesota Offers $1.425M in Child Care Economic Development Grants

Communities in Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties, as well as across greater Minnesota, are invited to
February 9, 2026

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar Named Legislator of the Year by the Major County Sheriffs of America

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate for governor, has been named Legislator of the Year by the
