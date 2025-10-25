Grand Forks Border Patrol to Hold Winter Border Safety Event

On Nov. 4, 2025, the U.S. Border Patrol’s Grand Forks Sector will host a press event covering the topic of border safety awareness in anticipation of winter. The goal is to reduce the likelihood of serious injury and death along the United States/Canadian border.

The annual event will be held at the Warroad Border Patrol Station. There will be several types of vehicles, vessels, and equipment on display. Agents will be available to demonstrate various technologies that are utilized in the field.

They will also highlight significant rescues and answer questions regarding the dangerous conditions migrants face while attempting to cross the border illegally and the challenges Border Patrol agents face. Grand Forks Sector Chief Patrol Agent Scott D. Garrett will also be available to answer questions.

Please RSVP no later than Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, by noon. Please visit Canadian Border Patrol’s website at cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

