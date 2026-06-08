Highway 11 Project Moving Forward Between Roseau and Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — If you’ve been traveling between Roseau and Warroad, you’ll continue to see steady progress on the Highway 11 reconstruction project.

Construction crews have completed about half of the centerline culvert replacements on the eastern portion of the project. Work is also underway on widening the roadway through the Warroad Ridge area and is expected to continue for the next several weeks.

Meanwhile, reclaiming operations have started on the east end of the project and will gradually move west toward Roseau County Road 13.

Motorists are reminded that Highway 11 remains open only to local traffic. Through traffic should continue using the posted detour route along Highway 313 and Roseau County Road 13.

Officials say the project remains on schedule as work continues throughout the summer construction season.