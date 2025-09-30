Itasca State Park Fall Color Forecast

Fall colors are a must see this time of year in Minnesota, and Itasca State Park is one of the best locations in the state to witness these fall colors. Itasca Lead Naturalist Connie Cox gives us a fall color forecast, as some trees have begun to change for fall.

Cox also gives her best guess on how the next couple weeks will look like.

Cox reminds visitors that one tool that can make planning your trip to Itasca, or any other state park in Minnesota easier is the DNR’s Fall Color Finder.

Again, for more information on fall colors in Minnesota, or to take advantage of the Fall Color Finder, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors.