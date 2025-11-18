Lake of the Woods Awarded Grant for Erosion

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources has awarded a $550,000 grant to Lake of the Woods County. The purpose is to fund a Phase II investigation into erosion on Pine and Curry Islands and other nearby barrier islands on Lake of the Woods. Anthony Pirkl, Lake of the Woods Public works director explains what the project aims to accomplish.

Pirkl shared his thoughts on the anticipated time frame for the investigation to last.

The next stop would be funding solutions to repair the erosion.

Once approved, funding would need to be sought for necessary repairs.

Pine and Curry islands were designated as a Scientific and Natural Area in 1983 in an effort to protect the sensitive habitat. Pirkl explains.

Lake of the Woods Public Works Director Anthony Pirkl.