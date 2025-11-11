Lake of the Woods Holiday Extravaganza

By: Graham Scher – November 10th

Baudette, MN – As the temperatures drop and snow starts to flurry, the city of Baudette is gearing to celebrate the annual Frost Fest. The celebration of Frost Fest is coming up to begin the season of winter this December. To celebrate, Lake of the Woods School will host their annual Holiday Extravaganza that Lake of the Woods Athletic Director Sam Lyon is excited to be a part of once again this year.

Lyon also mentioned who we can expect to see at the school this holiday extravaganza.

That was Lake of the Woods Athletic Director Sam Lyon.