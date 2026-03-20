Lake of the Woods School Board New Time

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Baudette, Minn — The Lake of the Woods School Board is making a slight change to its regular schedule.

The board’s next meeting will be held Monday, March 23rd at a new start time of 6:45 p.m., instead of the usual 7 o’clock. The meeting will take place in the ITV Room at the school.

Ahead of the regular session, a working meeting is expected to begin earlier in the evening still at 6pm. On the agenda, board members will review district finances, approve past meeting minutes, and consider personnel items, including spring coaching positions.

Community members are encouraged to attend and stay involved, with opportunities for public comment both in person and in advance.

Again, the Lake of the Woods School Board meets Monday, March 23rd at 6:45 p.m. at the school.