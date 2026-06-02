Local Artists Complete Training to Bring Arts Programs to Communities

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau County, Minn — Fourteen artists from northwest Minnesota have completed specialized training through the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council and are now available to lead arts residencies and workshops in schools and communities across Northern Minnesota.

The new teaching artists include creators from Warroad, Roseau, Gatzke, Hallock, Thief River Falls, Crookston, and other area communities. They join nine previously trained artists on the council’s Teaching Artist Roster, bringing the total number of certified teaching artists to 23.

The artists offer hands-on experiences in painting, ceramics, storytelling, writing, theater, music, textiles, and mixed media arts.

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council says schools and festivals can apply for grant funding to host these artists for multi-day residencies and workshops at respective schools, helping connect local artists with students throughout the region.

More information about the Teaching Artist Roster Program and available grants can be found through the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s website.