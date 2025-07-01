Local Eagle Scout Mayfield Finds a Fix for Flag Disposal

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | July 1, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Andrew Mayfield, a Warroad High School senior, recently completed his Eagle Scout project, building and placing flag disposal boxes in communities in association with the Warroad American Legion Post 25. KQ92 FM and KRWB AM was able to sit down with Mayfield to discuss his project, and the impact it has on the community.

When asked about his tenure scouting, Mayfield explained that he had been a scout for about nine years between Grafton, North Dakota and Warroad, Minnesota:

Mayfield expressed one of his motivations to earn the Eagle Scout rank with Scouting America was the ability to give back to communities that supported him, “I really like the giving back portion of it.”

“I’ve been [kind of] approached and asked about what I was thinking of for my Eagle Scout project … that was one of the things that people were telling me was a big problem [in Warroad],” Mayfield said of how he decided on constructing these flag disposal boxes, long before he was close to his goal of attaining the Eagle Scout rank. Considering his family’s military background, and with encouragement from the City of Warroad, Mayfield decided on helping residents resolve the existing flag disposal issue.

Mayfield let us know that the inception of the idea for the flag disposal boxes had come to him in January of 2025; the planning and execution took about six months, with just under three months to physically construct the flag disposal boxes. As a tri-sport athlete, Mayfield stated that “…it was really hard to get time to build.” He noted how challenging it was to coordinate between his own busy schedule, and those of other troop members that would assist with building.

Photo Credit: Glenda Phillipe

With the project completed, Mayfield explained where all of these flag disposal boxes could be found and how they could be used, from Warroad to Roosevelt, Minnesota:

Mayfield shared how he hoped these flag disposal boxes would positively impact the community, with consideration for repairs and sustainability in the future:

We also spoke to Todd Miller, the Commander of Warroad’s American Legion Post for more details on the impact this project would have on the Legion, affording more convenience for the proper disposal of American flags:

Miller explained the ritual of how flags were meant to be disposed of according to the U.S. Flag code:

Photo Credit: Glenda Phillipe

“I just want to thank everyone who came and talked to me there,” Mayfield stated of the Veterans’ Memorial service, also letting listeners know where they could find more information about these flag disposal boxes.

While the percentage of scouts that become Eagle Scouts has fluctuated throughout the years, since the inception of the award in 1912 only 2% of all Boy Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. In order to attain this rank, a scout must demonstrate his leadership and service skills with a final project which includes planning, organizing, and sustainability in a project that benefits a community or organization outside of Scouting America itself.

Mayfield officially received his Eagle Scout rank on June 20, 2025 from a council, with national review of his project. Though the achievement of this rank, and the scope of Mayfield’s project were impressive enough, the young man’s humility and gratitude stood out as he took this moment to let KQ92 and KRWB know that he wasn’t the only senior in the area receiving his Eagle Scout rank this year. He was eager to share the accomplishments of his fellow scouts, and the organization. KQ92 FM and KRWB AM will continue to follow these community stories, and provide more updates.