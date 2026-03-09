Marvin and Polaris Host Charity Community Event

A community hockey event is coming to Warroad, Minnesota later this month.

Employees from Polaris Inc. and Marvin will face off in the second annual Community Hockey Night on Friday, March 20th at The Gardens Arena.

Two games are scheduled, including a B-team matchup at 5 p.m. followed by the main event at 6:30. Players from multiple Polaris locations and Marvin sites will take part.

The event is open to the public, with all proceeds supporting the Roseau/Warroad Food Shelf. Organizers say the night is meant to bring the community together while raising funds for local families in need.