By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 10, 2025

WARROAD, MINN. – Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday. An update was given by Mayor Tom Goldsmith on the construction on Highway 11 including the new roundabout as well the bridge.

Mayor Goldsmith also spoke on a motion that was upheld to increase parking at the airport.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow city council meetings as well as any updates on the construction in Warroad.