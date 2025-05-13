Mayor Tom Goldsmith talks Regional Park bids

Warroad City Council met Monday night in regular session. They had their first meeting during the month of may with the biggest item on the agenda and largest discussed item was the Regional Park by Lake of the Woods. R&J news asked Mayor Tom Goldsmith of the upcoming renovations and projects associated with the park and how the city will start

Mayor Goldsmith went on to mention what could be on the horizon when it comes to docks at the park for anglers and the number of boating docks they plan to build on the marina

Minnesota state legacy funding will have a large impact on the project the city decides to move forward with.