Mayor Tom Goldsmith talks Regional Park bids

Warroad City Council met Monday night in regular session. They had their first meeting during the month of may with the biggest item on the agenda and largest discussed item was the Regional Park by Lake of the Woods. R&J news asked Mayor Tom Goldsmith of the upcoming renovations and projects associated with the park and how the city will start

Mayor Goldsmith went on to mention what could be on the horizon when it comes to docks at the park for anglers and the number of boating docks they plan to build on the marina

Minnesota state legacy funding will have a large impact on the project the city decides to move forward with.

May 16, 2025

Senator Mark Johnson discusses State Budget Agreement 

Earlier this week on Thursday state legislative leaders came to an agreement on the framework of a state
May 16, 2025

DNR’s Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area

Almost 500 wildfires have been reported with all the heat, low humidity, dryness, and high winds. On the
May 16, 2025

Lake of the Woods New Superintendent

A new Lake of the Woods Superintendent will be taking the helm for the upcoming school year this
