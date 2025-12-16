Leaders are always needed in agriculture, and SW Minnesota State has teamed up with other agricultural groups across the state, to form the Minnesota Ag and Rural Leadership Program or MARL, in order to grow new ag leaders. Brad Schloesser (SHLOSS-er) of MARL tells us more about this organization.

Each year, MARL has a class go through the program, and Schloesser says this year they have a very diverse group of agricultural producers, and services.

Schloeser also shares what a MARL class typically does throughout the year.

You can learn more about the MARL by going to their website.