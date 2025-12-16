Skip to content

Minnesota Ag and Rural Leadership Program

Leaders are always needed in agriculture, and SW Minnesota State has teamed up with other agricultural groups across the state, to form the Minnesota Ag and Rural Leadership Program or MARL, in order to grow new ag leaders. Brad Schloesser (SHLOSS-er) of MARL tells us more about this organization. 

Each year, MARL has a class go through the program, and Schloesser says this year they have a very diverse group of agricultural producers, and services.

Schloeser also shares what a MARL class typically does throughout the year. 

You can learn more about the MARL by going to their website.

December 16, 2025

Lake Bemidji State Park Winter Programming

The staff at Lake Bemidji State Park have multiple events and programming planned throughout the rest of the
December 16, 2025

Producers Hopeful for New Farm Bill Next Year 

Earlier this year President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, which included legislation that will
December 16, 2025

Rep. Fischbach Cosponsors SNAP Data

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach for Minnesota District 7 including Roseau County announced Friday she is co-sponsoring the SNAP Data
