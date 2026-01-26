Skip to content

Minnesota Ag Commissioner Discusses the Importance of Creativity in 2026 

2026 is expected to be a tough year for farmers across the country, and many farmers may have to try something new in 2026 to stay on top of dwindling commodity prices. R&J Ag Reporter Nick Revier caught up with Minnesota Department of Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson who says producers will need to get creative this year. 

Peterson says one thing Minnesota producers have going for them is the ability to grow a diverse crop. 

Peterson says his office is going to do what they can to support local producers, which is helped by Minnesota being a very influential voice in agriculture. 

That was Minnesota Department of Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson.

January 27, 2026

Warroad City Council Approves New Body Cameras for Police Department and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, January 27, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. – The
January 27, 2026

Rep. Fischbach Joins Ways and Means Republicans in Sounding Alarm on Minnesota Fraud

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 joined House Ways and Means Committee Republicans in calling on the IRS
January 27, 2026

Debt assistance available through Lutheran Social Services

The United States is in a tough period of time financially, and for many with mounting credit card
« Prev1234567Next »