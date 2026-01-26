Minnesota Ag Commissioner Discusses the Importance of Creativity in 2026 

2026 is expected to be a tough year for farmers across the country, and many farmers may have to try something new in 2026 to stay on top of dwindling commodity prices. R&J Ag Reporter Nick Revier caught up with Minnesota Department of Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson who says producers will need to get creative this year.

Peterson says one thing Minnesota producers have going for them is the ability to grow a diverse crop.

Peterson says his office is going to do what they can to support local producers, which is helped by Minnesota being a very influential voice in agriculture.

That was Minnesota Department of Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson.