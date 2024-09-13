The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the VA Healthcare System to distribute free gun locks. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a locked gun can mean the difference between a tragic outcome and a life saved for someone in crisis. Roseau County Veterans Service Officer Marty Howes explains the program.

Though veterans are well-versed in firearm safety, all gun owners should understand that during emotional or stressful times, delaying access to a gun could mean the difference between life and death. Gun locks can prevent someone in crisis from tragically taking their own life. Gun locks can be requested through the Roseau County Veteran’s Service Office or the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

To request a gun lock, contact your local veteran’s service office or email SuicidePrevention.MDVA@state.mn.us with your name and address. This information will not be shared; requests are confidential.