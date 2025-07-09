Minnesota DNR Expands Free Library Park Pass Program

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding its free library park pass program, giving more Minnesotans the chance to explore state parks and recreation areas at no cost.

In partnership with over 200 libraries and bookmobiles across the state, the program now covers all 87 counties and offers 450 seven-day park passes—more than double the number previously available. These passes can be checked out just like a book, offering free vehicle entry to any Minnesota state park or recreation area.

Originally piloted in 2018 and launched statewide in 2021, the program has seen usage nearly double over the past three years—from under 2,000 checkouts in its first year to nearly 4,000 this past year.

The program is funded by the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund and aims to reduce cost barriers, especially for lower-income families. A recent survey found most users checked out a pass to save money, and many were trying out a park for the first time.

Passes don’t cover camping fees, but anyone interested in an overnight stay can make a reservation at mndnr.gov/reservations or call 866-857-2757.

To find a participating library or bookmobile near you, visit http://mndnr.gov/librarypass.