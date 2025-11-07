Minnesota DNR Studying Bear Movement and Reproduction

The DNR is asking Minnesotans to report bear den locations in hopes of fitting additional bears throughout the state with GPS tracking collars this winter. Bear project leader Andy Tri says they’re monitoring movement data and the expanding bear range

Tri says bears are giving birth to cubs earlier as their range expands south and west in Minnesota, but they don’t usually have their first litter of cubs until age five, or four in more productive areas. GPS collars provide location information every four hours. Tri says the bear range runs from the north metro to Pine County and up into northern Minnesota. Find more info on the DNR website.