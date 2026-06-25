Minnesota Exports See 8% Decline

Minnesota exports fell 8% in the first quarter of 2026, dropping to 5.8 billion dollars, according to new data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. State officials say the decline was largely driven by a steep drop in mineral fuel and oil exports to Canada, which were down more than 600 million dollars. Excluding those fuel exports, Minnesota’s other exports actually grew 2%.

Strong gains were reported in electrical equipment, agricultural products and fertilizers, while exports to Europe, Africa and Latin America increased. DEED says global trade uncertainty continues to impact markets. Find the full report in the Export and Trade Statistics section of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development website.