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Minnesota Lawmakers Address Tab Renewal Fees

Minnesota lawmakers are taking a closer look at the cost of license tab renewals, which rank among the highest in the country.

A 2023 law increased the tax rate on vehicle registrations and slowed how quickly a car’s value depreciates, meaning many drivers are paying more for longer.

Republican Representative Patti Anderson of Dellwood says those costs are too high and is backing a bill to lower tab fees.

The proposal was introduced this week and will be reviewed by the House Transportation Committee.

March 23, 2026

Warroad Area Community Fund Accepting Applications for 2026 Spring Grant Round

The Warroad Area Community Fund is accepting applications for its 2026 spring grant round, offering financial support to
March 23, 2026

Roseau River Watershed Talks Flooding and Ice in Roseau County

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Roseau, Minn — Roseau County and the Roseau River are expected
March 23, 2026

Boundary Waters Tops List of America’s Most Endangered Public Lands

A national report by REPUBLIC is naming the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness the most endangered public land
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