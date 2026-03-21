Minnesota Lawmakers Address Tab Renewal Fees

Minnesota lawmakers are taking a closer look at the cost of license tab renewals, which rank among the highest in the country.

A 2023 law increased the tax rate on vehicle registrations and slowed how quickly a car’s value depreciates, meaning many drivers are paying more for longer.

Republican Representative Patti Anderson of Dellwood says those costs are too high and is backing a bill to lower tab fees.

The proposal was introduced this week and will be reviewed by the House Transportation Committee.