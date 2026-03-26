Minnesota Lawmakers Consider Changes to ATV Access in Northern Region

Minnesota ATV riders in Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties are being urged to pay attention to a bill moving through the state legislature this week.

Senate File 1245 is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee. The proposal would change how all-terrain vehicle access is managed in northern Minnesota, particularly in areas north of Highway 2. The bill would move toward a more designated trail system, which could limit use of some existing routes.

Supporters of the bill say designated trails can improve land management, safety, and environmental protection. Opponents argue it could reduce access for riders, create confusion, and require significant funding and staffing to implement.

ATV Minnesota, a statewide rider organization, is encouraging members to contact lawmakers and share their views ahead of the hearing.

Residents interested in the issue can learn more by reviewing Senate File 1245 on the Minnesota Legislature’s website following the committee hearing.