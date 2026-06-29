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Minnesota Medical Association Recommends Safety Measures for 4th of July Weekend

As many Minnesotans prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, doctors are urging families to put safety first. The Minnesota Medical Association says thousands of fireworks-related injuries happen every year, with adults making up a large share of those treated in emergency rooms.

Doctors say the safest option is to leave fireworks to the professionals. They also remind people that backyard fireworks can have unintended impacts on others, including military veterans living with PTSD.

The association says loud fireworks can also frighten pets and encourages people to attend community displays instead. More Fourth of July safety tips are available from the Minnesota Medical Association and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

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