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MN Dept. of Revenue Updates Tax Preparer Lists

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has updated its public list of tax preparers facing sanctions, as the tax filing deadline approaches. The agency says it must publish the names of preparers who receive penalties over one-thousand dollars or are convicted of tax-related crimes.

While Minnesota does not require tax preparers to be licensed, officials say they must follow strict standards of ethics and conduct, and violations can lead to fines or criminal charges. The department urges individuals and businesses to choose preparers carefully and report suspected tax fraud. The federal tax filing deadline this year is April 15th. For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Revenue website.

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