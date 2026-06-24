MN DNR Urges Water Enthusiasts to Look Out for Invasive Species

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging boaters and lake property owners to check used docks, lifts, boats and other water equipment for aquatic invasive species before buying, selling or moving them. Officials say mid-season transfers pose a higher risk of spreading invasive species like zebra mussels because equipment may have been sitting in the water for extended periods.

State law requires docks and lifts to stay out of the water for at least 21 days before being moved to another lake. The DNR also reminds Minnesotans to clean equipment, drain water and remove invasive species before transport. Find more information at mndnr.gov/ais.