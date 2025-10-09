MN Human Rights Department Settles Two Sex Discrimination Cases

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025

Thief River Falls, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced settlements in two workplace sex discrimination cases Wednesday. In Bemidji, Lakes Concrete Plus fired a female truck driver, telling her the job wasn’t “women’s work.” The company will pay her $45,000 over alleged sex discrimination, and they will make policy changes.

In Thief River Falls, Key Lime Air refused to hire a male flight attendant, saying women were “better” for the role. The airline will also pay him $45,000 and revise hiring practices. Commissioner Rebecca Lucero says the cases show more work is needed to end gender bias in Minnesota workplaces.

The companies reached these settlement agreements with the state while also agreeing to change their policies to avoid further violating Minnesota’s civil rights law.