MN Soybean Research & Promotion’s Council seeking new District 1,2 &3 Director 

The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion’s Council (MSR&PC) is looking for area producers to run for a soon to be vacant position on the council’s Board of Directors. MSR&PC District 1,2, & 3 Director Corey Hanson tells us more.

Hansen explains how you can get the process in filing for the position started.

If you’re not interested in filing for the position, but would like to help the MSR&PC in different ways, Hnason says the best thing you can do is fill out their surveys, when you receive them.

For more information on the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion’s Council go to mnsoybean.org/MSRPC.