Ness Cafe Celebrating 114 Years of Business 

Northwest Minnesota has seen one special restaurant in Erskine withstand the test of time and in 2026, Ness Cafe is celebrating 114 years of business. Ness Cafe Owner Tommy Helgeson told R&J News more about the history of the cafe, and the changes it’s gone through throughout the years.

Helgeson says not only the food, but their loyal customer base and staff are the things that have kept them in business for so long.

The cafe is open all but 2 days throughout the year, Thanksgiving and Christmas and they are dedicated to making everything homemade including their special Hot Beef Sandwich. You can find more info on their website at thenesscafe.com.