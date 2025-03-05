There is a new artist display coming to Warroad River Place. To celebrate the artwork of artist Shawna Grapentine there will be an artist reception on Friday March 14th from 4:30 to 6:30pm at River Place. Grapentine joined the Morning Show on Wednesday and talked about what folks will see when attending the artist reception on the 21st

Grapentine’s artwork has a Native American theme with an emphasis on bright colors. She explained why she liked using bright colors

She went on to talk about an online location in which you can view her artwork.

Once again the artist reception for Shawna Grapentine will be on Friday March 21st from 4:30 to 6:30pm at Warroad River Place.