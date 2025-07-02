New Boater Education Law in Minnesota

As of July 1, 2025, Minnesota requires certain adults and youth to have a valid watercraft operator’s permit to drive a motorboat or personal watercraft. This law is designed to improve safety on the water by making sure operators are properly trained and understand boating rules.

Adults born after June 30, 2004 must have a permit starting in 2025. The law will gradually expand each year to include older age groups—so by 2028, anyone born after June 30, 1987, will need a permit.

Adults without a permit can still operate a boat, but only with a qualified adult onboard who has a permit and is within reach of the controls.

For youth, there are horsepower limits. Kids under 12 cannot operate a personal watercraft or boats with engines over 75 horsepower. They can operate boats under that limit if accompanied by someone 21 or older who meets permit requirements.

There are some exemptions, such as licensed U.S. Coast Guard or Canadian maritime operators, out-of-state visitors here less than 60 days, or those operating during emergencies.

If you’re renting a watercraft, you must be at least 18 and have a permit. Those under 18 cannot rent watercraft at all.

To check your status or learn more, visit the Minnesota DNR website.