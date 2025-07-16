Skip to content

North Country Horsemen holding annual Motorcycle Ride this weekend 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting | July 16, 2025

Middle River, MINN. – The North Country Horsemen out of Middle River will beholding their 7th Annual Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, and riders from across Northwest Minnesota are invited. North Country Horsemen Representatives Sue Helm, and Kristi Westlund tell us more about this event, which will benefit cancer patients across Northwest Minnesota.  

If you go to the Pennington County Fair on Wednesday, Helm, and Westlund also invite you to a special event they will be a part of in the evening. 

More information regarding the event can be seen on penningtoncountyfair.org. You can learn more about the North Country Horsemen online at www.northcountryhorsemen.com.

