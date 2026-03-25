Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Annual Exhibit Comes to Warroad River Place Apr. 2

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council will open its annual Northwest Minnesota art exhibit April 2 at Warroad RiverPlace, featuring 114 works from adult and student artists across seven northwest Minnesota counties.

The exhibit runs through April 25 and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Media include painting, photography, sculpture, fiber art, and digital work, with more than $2,300 in awards available and a People’s Choice vote for visitors.

A public reception is set for April 25 beginning at 2:30 p.m., with awards at 3:30, live music, and refreshments. The event is free. More information is available through the Arts Council’s website.