Possible Change to Walleye Limits in Minnesota

Minnesota anglers could soon see a change to how many walleyes they can keep. The Department of Natural Resources is proposing to reduce the statewide inland walleye limit from six fish to four, while keeping the rule that allows only one walleye over 20 inches. If approved, the change would take effect March first of 2027. The DNR says the update reflects changes in climate, invasive species, and fishing technology since the rule was adopted in 1956. The proposal would also clarify regulations on border waters and other restricted areas. Public comments are being accepted through March fifth. More information is available at mndnr.gov.