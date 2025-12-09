Protect Pets From the Cold in Minnesota

The Animal Humane Society is reminding Pet owners to protect your pet from the cold this winter. Spokesperson Brittany Baumann says there is much colder air and subzero windchills in the forecast. She says the amount of time a dog or any pet can spend outside in the cold depends on their size, age, fur coat or not, and breed.

Temperatures in the single digits above and below zero can be dangerous for pets in Minnesota. She also says you should never leave a dog in an unoccupied vehicle when it’s cold.