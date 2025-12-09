Skip to content

Protect Pets From the Cold in Minnesota

The Animal Humane Society is reminding Pet owners to protect your pet from the cold this winter. Spokesperson Brittany Baumann says there is much colder air and subzero windchills in the forecast. She says the amount of time a dog or any pet can spend outside in the cold depends on their size, age, fur coat or not, and breed.

Temperatures in the single digits above and below zero can be dangerous for pets in Minnesota. She also says you should never leave a dog in an unoccupied vehicle when it’s cold.

December 9, 2025

2025 Student Survey Shows Big Gains in Minnesota Youth Wellbeing

The Minnesota Department of Health has released results from the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey, showing significant improvements in
December 9, 2025

Ice Fishing on Lake of the Woods

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | December 8, 2025 Lake of the Woods, MINN. – Ice
December 8, 2025

Consider Donating to Toys for Tots this Holiday Season 

The Marine’s Toys for Tots organization is in the midst of their holiday campaign, and they are encouraging
« Prev1234567Next »