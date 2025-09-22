Rainy River Walleye Tournament Recap

The 26th Annual Rainy River Walleye Tournament wrapped up on Saturday, September 20th with a huge crowd in attendance to witness this year’s winners receive the trophy. They also held their Kid’s Mini Tournament Saturday which saw 112 kids participate in, hosted by the Rainy River Rec.

The top 5 finishers for the 26th Annual Rainy River Walleye Tournament saw 3 fisherman between 18.5 – 19 pounds. 2nd place finished at 19.31 pounds. And 1st place at 20.82 pounds, was Cory Larocque & John Desaulniers.

After the weigh-ins the crowd was treated to a performance by Pop Vegas!

TOP 5 LIST